Mara Lyn Weber
Phoenix - Marni was born August 21, 1967 to Paul and Marlene Weber in San Diego at the "Stork Club." She died peacefully, her lists completed, August 1, 2020 from stage four colon cancer diagnosed at the age of 50.
She is survived by her parents, sister Paula Weber Kufrovich (Robert) and family, Taylor, Arianna, Brittany, Michael, Cyler, her beloved grandmother Marie Weiss (age 99), many great-aunts and uncles, numerous aunts and uncles and cousins. Mara was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Gen and Joe, maternal grandfather Clement Weiss; uncles Joe, Jerry and Jimmy Weber, Michael and Daniel Weiss and cousins David and John Bauer.
Graduating from Xavier High School in 1985 she chose to attend U of A to earn a degree in Marketing and Communications. She worked with Murro Consulting, Lane Awards and Trim Software before joining Honeywell. There she flourished for twenty years in various positions the last being Global Customer Marketing Leader with the Process Solutions Division. She continued working while fighting for her life. Many of her colleagues were shocked at her passing; they never had even the slightest idea she was ill. She mentored so many and will be greatly missed.
Family and friends were everything to Marni. Generous and fun-loving she treated her nieces and nephews, Bianca and Marissa Baker and many friends to trips and getaways to Disneyland, Paris, London, Amsterdam, summer camp, ball games, theatre, musicals, whatever she thought they'd enjoy and learn from. Christmas baking session gatherings with preschoolers to teens left a sticky kitchen floor for her faithful yellow lab Molly to help clean up. Her brownies and brie appetizer are legendary. She rarely missed a birthday greeting. Don't be surprised if Hallmark goes out of business soon!
Mara cherished her sister Paula, her Pi Phi sisters, spa day companions, Book Club members, friends from 20\30 Club, and colleagues and friends around the world. She loved to travel and was always open to adventure and new experiences. She served on numerous boards including Fresh Start and Florence Crittenton. Her generous spirit and salesmanship made her a natural fundraiser.
A real warrior, she never gave up; her body did. She chose to fight in hopes her battle would unlock the cure for the ugly "alien" cancer. She faced her illness with bravery, shielding her loved ones, never whining; always grateful. Her bravery was about finding joy and happiness and having a life without regret and envy. She put her total trust in God. Mara will be forever loved as a daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and true friend to those who were fortunate to be in her life.
A funeral Mass will be offered at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 16245 N. 60th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Monday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Maggie's Place, www.maggiesplace.org
; Sherman Home, Hospice of the Valley, 5801 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054; or www.childhelp.org
. Condolences and hugs may be expressed at www.hansenmortuary.com
.
We never lose those we give to God - Saint Augustine