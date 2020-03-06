|
|
Marcelene Bell Richison
Marcelene Bell Richison passed away peacefully at her home on February 16, 2020 at 91 years of age.. Marcie was born in Monte Vista, CO in 1928. She was the 4th child out of 7 born to John Carl and Jewel Bell. The family moved to Glendale, AZ in 1928 when she was 6 months old. Marcie graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1946. She started working for Mountain Bell Telephone Co where she retired after 30 years . Marcie was predeceased by her husband of 51 years Calvin Richison, her parents and 5 siblings. Marcie is survived by her two children daughter Beverley Richison Gettman (Sam), son Terry Richison of Prescott Valley and I sister Charlotte Bell Gorman (Dave) of Sedona along with many nieces and nephews. She had 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
Marcie enjoyed roller skating where she met her husband in 1948 and later became an avid bowler for 40 years of her life. She was a league secretary for 20 years. She participated in National Championship Tournaments as well as being a member of the Arizona Bowlerettes and Northern Arizona Bowlerettes in Prescott. She loved attending Arizona Diamondback games.
Cremation was handled by Affordable Burial and Cremation in Prescott Valley. There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11am at the United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marcie's name to Phoenix Thunderbirds Club, P. O. Box 8078, Surprise, AZ 85374.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020