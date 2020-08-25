Marcella Braun Livingston
Phoenix - Marcella "Marcie" Braun Livingston, 56 of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Marcella was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt. Marcie is survived by her husband Jim; daughter Maxie; sisters Michelle (Andy) and Jackie; and nieces Marcie H. (Dan) and Avery. Marcie was born in Buffalo, NY on July 2, 1964, she was the younger of two children to Marjorie and Max Braun. She and her loving husband were married for 19 years. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00pm to 9:00pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85254. In lieu of flowers please donate at www.100club.org
. Visit hansenmortuary.com
for online condolences.