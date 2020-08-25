1/1
Marcella Braun Livingston
1964 - 2020
Marcella Braun Livingston

Phoenix - Marcella "Marcie" Braun Livingston, 56 of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Marcella was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt. Marcie is survived by her husband Jim; daughter Maxie; sisters Michelle (Andy) and Jackie; and nieces Marcie H. (Dan) and Avery. Marcie was born in Buffalo, NY on July 2, 1964, she was the younger of two children to Marjorie and Max Braun. She and her loving husband were married for 19 years. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00pm to 9:00pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85254. In lieu of flowers please donate at www.100club.org. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
