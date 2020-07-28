Marchelle Williams



Scottsdale - Marchelle Williams, 74, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020.



Marchelle was born in Vallejo, CA and grew up in Vacaville, CA. Marchelle is survived by her daughter, Monique Bera, sons, Nile Christian Russell (Joanne Russell) and Steven Jacob Williams, two grandsons, Lane Russell and Dillon Russell, her sister Margo Miller and her love, Ken James.



Marchelle cherished her horses, family and faith.



Donations can be made to Arizona Equine Rescue Organization, or The Society of St. Vincent De Paul.









