Marcia Fail Boykin
Phoenix - Marcia Fail Boykin, 61, of Birmingham, AL and Phoenix, AZ, passed away on September 7th, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Marcia was born in Mobile, AL to Emily Stone Fail and James M. Fail on August 26th, 1959. Marcia grew up in Mountain Brook, AL, and attended Mountain Brook High School graduating in 1977. Following her graduation from Mountain Brook High School, Marcia headed to Tuscaloosa, AL where she attended the University of Alabama and, shortly thereafter, married Robert Ingalls Boykin in 1979. Marcia absolutely loved to travel all over the world and spent a lot of time in various places including Aspen, CO. She had an affinity towards all animals, especially dogs and specifically her black labs Rowdy and Clyde. She was a loyal and avid fan of the University of Alabama football program and never left home without adorning some sort of Crimson Tide garment. Marcia truly enjoyed fine dining and spending quality time with her children Coulter, Eliza, and Bobby. One of her greatest passions was gardening and flowers. Multiple times every week she would be found at various flower shops purchasing her favorite flowers. Marcia had a genuine love and passion for music especially Jackson Browne and Tom Petty. On any given day you could find her blasting her favorite music throughout her home smiling ear to ear singing along to her favorite musical artists. Marcia is preceded in death by her parents James and Emily Fail, her brother Gibby Fail, and her cherished dog Rowdy. Marcia is survived by her beloved children Bobby Boykin, of Phoenix, AZ, Eliza Boykin, of Los Angeles, CA, Coulter Boykin, of Phoenix, AZ, her sister Kathryn and brother in-law David Luttrull, of Phoenix, AZ, her brother in-law Sam M. Boykin and wife Emmilyn Boykin, of Atlanta, GA, and her many nieces and nephews Lindsay, Hayley, Marbury, Grey, Malcom, Sam, Davin, and Emmilyn. Marcia will be laid to rest next her mother, Emily, and her father, James, at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, AL. Her family grieves her passing as a large piece of their hearts are missing today. They take comfort in knowing that she has been reunited with her parents James and Emily as they prepare the eternal home for the rest of the family. A private service will be held at St. Mary's on the Highlands in Birmingham, AL designated for family only. Donations can be made to the ASPCA at aspca.org
and the 5A organization at 5a.org
.