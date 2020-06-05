Marcia Jean Smith
Cave Creek - On Monday, June 1, 2020, Marcia Jean Smith of Cave Creek, AZ passed away peacefully at the age of 71.
Marcia was born on December 23, 1948 in Osh- kosh, NE, the second of three children to Alan "Al" Earl Bachman and Helen "Minnie" Martha (Schmid) Bachman. She grew up in a ranching family in Oshkosh and later Grand Island, NE. Marcia graduated from Grand Island High School in 1967. She received her Bachelor's degree in Special Education from the University of Northern Colorado in 1971, her Master's degree in Deaf Education from the University of Northern Colorado in 1976, and her Doctorate degree in Education Administration from Arizona State University in 1996.
On August 11, 1973, she married fellow Nebraskan Gary Smith. The couple lived in Nebraska for several years and moved to Arizona in 1985 where they remained until her passing.
Marcia taught special education and deaf students during her early professional career in Nebraska. She developed a passion for her field at a very early age when she realized that her family could not effectively communicate with her Aunt Evelyn and Uncle Harold, who were both deaf. Upon moving to Arizona, Marcia worked as both an administrator and special education director for several school districts in the Phoenix area, and she served as Board President of the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind for eight years. She also held leadership roles in numerous professional organizations serving special needs children. In 2012, she retired as the Assistant Superintendent of Glendale Elementary Schools. Marcia was also a published author.
Survivors include her beloved husband Gary, brother Max (Melanie) Bachman of Grand Island, NE, sister-in-law Sheryl (Larry) Lambrecht of Aurora, CO, aunt Neva Schmid of Chappell, NE, many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and her English Sheepdog Dulee, all who loved her dearly.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jan (Bachman) Kroll, and three infant sons.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, 10:00am at Hansen Desert Hills Chapel, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund for special and deaf education students is being created in Marcia's memory at the University of Northern Colorado through Desert Financial. Details on how to donate will be provided by the family at a later date. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.