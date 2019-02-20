|
Marcia L. Smith (Broderick)
Phoenix - Marcia L. Smith (Broderick), age 64 passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was born September 18, 1954, in Danville, Illinois. In her younger years she was an accomplished bowler and has always been an avid baker and cook. She is Survived by her husband Mark W. Smith who she married on July 31, 1976 and their 3 Children Brandi (Rob) Nehs, Stewart Smith and Sean Smith. She was a Homemaker early on to their kids and went into Sales later where she loved her customers and always wanted to help their needs and give a listening ear. She considered them more than customers, many as friends. In her sales role Marcia received several recognitions for her Top Sales achievements. She never did anything Half Way!! She is also survived by her 2 bothers Roy (Kathy) Broderick and Greg (Maureen) Broderick who she loved dearly. She had several Nieces and Nephews that she loved and enjoyed spending time with as well. Marcia was a great friend to many including her children and loved when she got to see her extended family. She always kept in touch with everyone. Later in life she was blessed with 3 handsome grandsons who were her world. Tanner 11, Thomas 8 (Nehs) and Cassius 7mos (Smith) anyone who knew her knew that she delighted in those little ones. She was preceded in death by her parents Betty (Boen) Broderick and Roy Broderick. We ask those that knew her and would like to attend and celebrate her life to please join us for a service to be held at 3:00pm February 22, 2019 at Sun Valley Community Church 6101 S. River Drive Tempe, AZ 85283 Building H The Chapel.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 20, 2019