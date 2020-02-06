|
Marcia Lou (Belden) Andrews
Marcia Lou (Belden) Andrews, age 76, passed away February 1, 2020 under the care of Hospice of the Valley, and heaven has been made a little sweeter. Born in Wichita KS to Lewis and Rozina Belden, Marcia grew up in Bremerton, Washington where she graduated from West High School. She received her AA degree at Olympic College and her BA degree in Fine Arts at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, WA. Marcia enjoyed her 20 years as an officer's wife and was able to live in several parts of our great nation, collecting dear friends everywhere she went. Beginning in 1990, Marcia followed the family tradition of vacationing by motorhome, enjoying birdwatching and nature, and making buddies (both human and canine) everywhere she went. In addition to traveling by RV, Marcia also enjoyed an Alaskan cruise as well as several in Europe. Those around her always marveled at her creativity, decorating prowess and endless sense of humor. A superbly talented pianist, Marcia had over 50 years of experience as a performing musician, piano teacher, accompanist and coach for choral and instrumental soloists and groups. She was an adjudicator in the field of piano and choral music and was a member of the Arizona State Music Teacher's Association with national and state certification. Marcia was the pianist at several Phoenix area churches, most recently at Bellevue Heights Church in Sun City until 2017.
Her family members and friends will cherish the memories they have of her. In addition to her husband James (Andy) Andrews, Marcia is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Janet and Gordon Reiter in Yacolt, Washington, her daughter and son-in-law Jody and Ron Inchausti, son and daughter-in-law Jason and Sue Graham, step-daughters Krista Yamashita and Shari Anglin, and grandchildren Micky Andrews, Arianna Brockmeier, Bryan Graham, Zane Anglin, Kyle Graham and Bella Inchausti. She is also greatly missed by her beautiful standard poodles Rhapsody (Rhapsy) and Polonaise (Polly).
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, February 29th at Bellevue Heights Church, 9440 West Hutton Drive, Sun City, 85351. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Dove of the Desert, Best Friends Animal Society at 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., PO Box 567, Kanab UT 84741-0567 or the animal welfare organization of your choice.
