Marcia Marie (Hatch) Shield
3 March 1941 - 10 March 2020
(Burial 21 March, Mesa Cemetery)
Peacefully passed away Tuesday, 10 March 2020. A week after her 79th birthday.
She struggled in recent years with Dimensia / Alzheimer's, but never lost her
pleasant disposition and endearing smile. She was a friend to all and believed that everyone you meet deserves a smile. She was in a private Care Home her final 30 months. Recognized some familiar faces. When visited and asked," How are you?" Her response, "I'm doing great now that you are here!"
Born 1941 in Colonia Juarez, Chih., Mexico. Graduated from Juarez Academy. Attended BYU, where she met and married Robert "Glenn" Shields (1963). A talented "accompanist" on both the organ and piano. Volunteer Accompanist at Dobson HS, LDS Church Services, Mesa, Az Temple, annual City of Mesa Office of Economic Development meeting and breakfast, and Mesa West Rotary Club luncheons (Honorary Member of RotaryClub).
A founding member/singer in both the So. Calif. & Arizona Mormon Choirs. Actively involved in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Christian Missionary in London, England 18 months with husband, Directors of the London Temple Visitors' Centre.
Advisor to Lambda Delta Sigma Sorority at MCC Institute. She and several friends hiked the south rim of the Grand Canyon/camped at Havasupai several summers. She loved to dance. An avid sports woman - MVP on women's basketball team for State of Chihuahua in Mexico's National Tournament. Played tennis with Dobson Ranch Interclub Team competing throughout the Valley, and bowling league. Loved watching any competitive sport no matter how late on TV at the Care Home.
Lived in Provo, UT (Kristen's birthplace), Dearborn, MI (Andre's birthplace), & West Covina, CA (Nathan's birthplace). Moved to Arizona in 1978. Surviving siblings; John A. Hatch (Mesa), Donna West (Redlands, CA).
Deceased family: parents Ernest Seville Hatch & Fannie Bluth Hatch, Gary Hatch, Antoinette (Toni) Brown, and Elizabeth Miller.
Survived by husband Glenn of 57 years. 3 children: Kristen (Tim) Cowley, Mesa, Andre (Kim) Shields, (Laguna Beach, CA), Nathan (Whitny) Shields (Wasilla, AK). 22 grandchildren, & 7 great grandchildren. Loved her family and being called "Nana."
A patient at Barrow's Neurological Institute for years.
Sympathetic to: Barrow Neurological Foundation---SupportBarrow.org.
Phoenix, Az 602-406-3041 on behalf of Mrs. Marcia Shields (A tax deductible Donation.)
Under today's trying circumstances and limited gatherings - No Viewing or public Service.
Immediate family at a short Graveside Service. A "possible" Memorial Service, when things calm down. Thank You!
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020