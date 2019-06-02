Marcus "Frank" Shannon



Sun City West - Marcus Franklin Shannon "Frank", age 90, of Sun City West, Arizona passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019. Marcus was born June 19, 1928. He was born on June 19, 1928 to Doris and John Shannon of Memphis, Tennessee. Frank was born to fly...He proudly served in the US Air Force and on June 18, 1953 he received his Airman's Identification Card. He flew for Dixie Air, he worked for Memphis Aeronautics, Garrett Aviation, NASA and finally at Honeywell where he eventually retired. Frank was a proud member of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Posse for 10 years and was a member if the Elks Lodge 2559 in Sun City, AZ. He is survived by wife Ida Louise and daughter, Sharon. He is predeceased by his son, David L. Croom of Sacramento. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 AM with a funeral service at 11 AM at Desert Palms Presbyterian Church, 13459 W. Stardust Blvd. Sun City West, AZ 85375. Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019