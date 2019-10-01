|
Maretta Mae Troxel, 87, passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2019. She was born November 24, 1931 in St. Michael, Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Garnet and Beulah Stogdill. Happily married to Dick Troxel for 62 years. She obtained her BA in education at ASU while raising four children. She taught elementary school in the Dysart School District. She enjoyed sculpting, crafting and telling stories about her finds as a genealogist. She spent a great deal of her years busy recording family history. She explored the United States doing extensive research connecting many lines to her family tree. Her travel always included a trip to a cemetery, a county library or genealogy center to collect more evidence to add to her over 200 books of family history that she has compiled.
She has been preceded in death by her husband Richard L. whom she married on June 4, 1950, her brother, "Red" DeVon Stogdill, and her son-in-law, "Bob" Robert Perucca. She is survived by her children; Laura "Chris" Perucca of CO, Michael Troxel of AZ, Valerie Stone (Greg) of ID, Darcia Wagner (Richard) of AZ and grandchildren; Adrienne, Richard and Evan Perucca (Mong Mo) of CO, Jeanna Rendo (Andy) of ID, Jesse Stone of WA, Cassandra Burgett (Jeremy) and Riley Wagner of AZ. Step-grandchildren; April Newman and Brian Dudley of NC and 7 step-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 5th from 9am to 11am and services immediately to follow at 11am at Menke Funeral & Cremation center in Sun City Arizona.
She will be laid to rest in Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale, Arizona. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the West Valley Genealogical Society. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019