Margaret Boyer Palmer



1927-2020



Margaret Sarah (Boyer) Palmer was born in Jackson County Iowa, January 25, 1927. She died May 3, 2020 (age 93) at Brookdale-North Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona. Margaret grew up in southeast Iowa, enjoying ice skating, swimming and softball as a child. She also delighted in playing cards, learning Bridge when she was in the eighth grade. Margaret graduated from Maquoketa High School, enrolling at the University of Dubuque for a year and then transferring to Iowa State College where she majored in Institutional Management. To earn college tuition money, Margaret waited tables at a restaurant in Ames where she met a very handsome student, Lyle Palmer, who was washing dishes to also supplement his tuition. On December 27, 1948 and ten days after she graduated from college, Margaret married Lyle in a small Episcopal church in Maquoketa.



In 1950 and after Lyle's college graduation, they moved to West Liberty, Iowa where Lyle taught Vocational Agriculture for two years. They then moved to Keota, Iowa to start farming with Lyle's father. On the farm, Margaret was an equal partner in managing the farm's affairs, maintaining a massive garden and founding a new feed company, not to mention, starting a family which included three very energetic children. Margaret was active in many community activities, teaching Sunday school and serving on countless Church committees. She was involved in a number of women's philanthropic organizations which included Eastern Star, T.T.T. and, her favorite, P.E.O. Margaret was initiated into P.E.O. in 1953 and held every office in its local chapter. After her children were in school, Margaret served five years as a welfare worker in the state's Department of Child Protective Services for Child Abuse and Neglect. For health reasons, Margaret and her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1973.



In Phoenix and while her children were finishing high school, Margaret taught toddler swimming lessons to meet friends in her new neighborhood. She served as a Deacon & Elder Co-Chair in her church and remained active in P.E.O. She later received her real estate license and served as a Realty Executives Broker for 32 years. Her retirement activities included RVing to many North American destinations. In 2018, she celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary with Lyle, her now late husband. Family, church, and Bridge were what Margaret loved most. She was known for her warmth, community leadership, focus, mentoring, devotion to children and positive outlook on life. Surviving are her sister, Pat (Boyer) O'Donnell; sons, Perry (Terry) Palmer & Tom (Mary) Palmer; and daughter, LuAnn (Greg) Smith. Also surviving are grandchildren, Lauren Palmer, Sarah (Palmer) Schaid, Scott Palmer, Haley Smith, and Ryan Smith. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Palmer; her parents, Earl and Erma Boyer; and infant daughter, Barbara Jo Palmer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by



Chapel of the Chimes, 7924 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be sent in memory of Margaret Palmer to P.E.O. Chapter AS, Re: E.L.F. Fund, c/o Ruth Hampton, 4352 N. 69th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.









