Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
OLPH
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Margaret "Peg" Breen


1931 - 2019
Margaret "Peg" Breen Obituary
Margaret "Peg" Breen

Margaret "Peg" Breen passed away peacefully at home on October 14, 2019. Peg was born on August 29, 1931 in Throop, NY. She graduated as a RN from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in 1952 and married Leonard Breen on February 14, 1953. She laughed often, loved quietly and deeply, and put others before herself always. She is survived by daughters, Kathy Breen and Maribeth (Clinton) Smith, sister-in-law, Laura Maneeley, grandchildren, Brianna, Zachary, and Jacob, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at OLPH in Scottsdale on Friday, October 18 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
