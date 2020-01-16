|
|
Margaret C. (Stanley) Dember
Margaret C. (Stanley) Dember, the matriarch of our family, passed away unexpectedly on December 24th at the age of 95. She was born October 14th 1924 in Phoenix to parents, Joseph Stanley and Nina Stanley.
Mom attended St. Mary's Grammar School and graduated from North High School.
While in school, her teacher had observed her consistently drawing fashion illustrations.
With the accolades and encouragement she received, it led to her "god-given" talent as a fashion illustrator artist for the local newspaper, department stores and catalogs around the U.S. She never had a lesson and at the age of 15 with a little "tweaking" of her age she got her first job at the Boston Store in Phoenix.
Later, moving to Tucson, she did the artwork for Levy's, Steinfelds, Jacome's, Vickie Wayne, the College Shop and Old Pueblo Traders. Next, Chicago called and she became partners at a well known art studio there, sending her artwork all over the country. Hard work and determination forged a successful career that would span some 60 years.
For the last 12 years she lived in an independent living facility in Scottsdale, making all new friends and took great joy in sharing her artwork thru several art shows there.
To know her was to love her. Mom always had a kind word, joke or witty saying for everyone she met. She was sweet, caring, well loved and always wanting to help everyone around her.
This classy, talented woman is survived by her 4 children: Maggie Burke (Scottsdale) and Barry Dember (Phoenix), Mark Dember ( Santa Monica) and Pat Parker (Granada Hills) Grandchildren: Scott & Heather Feldhacker, Josh Parker, David Dember and 3 Great-grandchildren: Sienna, Sonnet & Stryker Feldhacker, as well as several nieces and nephews. She dearly loved her family.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents and 3 siblings and 1 grandchild. She will never be forgotten and forever loved. A Memorial Celebration will be held January 27th @ 2:00pm at her residence, The Ranch Estates, 9160 E. Desert Cove, Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020