Margaret Campbell Bixby
Scottsdale - Margaret Campbell Bixby of Scottsdale passed away at the age of 96 on July 22, 2019. She was born to Duncan Campbell and Jean Blair Campbell on September 2, 1922 in Lanark, Scotland. After immigrating as an infant to the United States with her parents, she grew up in Chicago and graduated as salutatorian from Hirsch High School. Despite receiving a scholarship, college wasn't an option in pre-World War II years, so she worked in bookkeeping at Continental Illinois National Bank in downtown Chicago. On December 30, 1942, she married the love of her life, George Bixby, who preceded her in death. Three children survive her: Linda Fulmer of Carefree, AZ, Lorna Sherwood of Saint Peters, MO, and Allen Bixby of Willow Park, TX, as well as 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family moved from Illinois to Arizona in 1962 and soon afterward she graduated from Arizona State University and taught English at Coronado High School in Scottsdale from 1971-1985. She earned a Master's degree in Art in 1984. Her dedication to her church over the years included being organist, teaching, and writing newsletters. Her family will treasure memories of her enthusiasm for life, learning, art, and travel and her unmistakable laugh. In retirement, she and George explored the less-traveled roads while pulling a trailer. A private Memorial will be held in Illinois.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 25, 2019