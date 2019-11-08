|
Margaret Critchley Patterson
Margaret Critchley Patterson was born on December 2, 1932, and passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019. Margaret is survived by her son Brett Patterson, and many dear friends. Margaret was born in England and became a U.S. Citizen after making the voyage on the Queen Mary. She was an amazing artist, and she lived her life with the same vibrant color she used in her paintings. She was a truly inspiring daughter, sister, mother and friend. A celebration of life will be held on November 16, 2019, at 1100 a.m., at the Val Vista Lakes Clubhouse, located at 1600 E. Lakeside Drive, Gilbert, Arizona, 85234 - All are welcome.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019