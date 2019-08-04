|
Margaret Diana Morris (Radcliffe)
Phoenix - January 12, 1931 - July 28, 2019 - It is with great sadness that the family of Diana Morris announces her passing on July 28, 2019, at the age of 88.
Diana was born in Phoenix, the youngest of seven children to Thomas and Ethel Morris. A graduate of North Phoenix High School and St. Joseph's Nursing School, she spent her entire life and career in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Of her many passions, you would often find her on the piano stool in front of her "baby grand" taking requests for your favorite song. If she had heard it, she could play it and play it well even though she couldn't read a note of music. This was a special gift that her family and many friends would enjoy throughout her lifetime. She was also passionate about the care of others who needed comfort; she cared for her aging parents, other family members and everyone that by chance came under her care throughout her nursing career.
In 1950, Diana married Stanley Radcliffe whom she met while he was a patient at St. Joseph's Hospital. They settled and raised a family in North Phoenix and became active in St. Francis Xavier Parish and a myriad of other activities associated with raising a young family and supporting her children in their school and extracurricular endeavors.
Diana was passionate about her life and the people in it. Those who know her will remember her rather direct way of expressing herself and her "style" in offering alternative opinion when she felt the situation warranted it. She was a tough "cookie", protective of her family, her Greek heritage and what was right and just. She set a lasting, loving example for her children and others with whom she came in contact. She will be missed.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Ethel; her brothers Mike, Nick and Themie; sisters Agellah, Elainey and Daphne; her husband Stanley; daughter-in-law Suzi; and lifelong friend and mentor, Dr. Frances Sierakowski. She is survived by her sons David, Michael (Teri) and Christopher; her daughter and loving caregiver Mary; by extension Covey Whitaker; daughters-in-law Suzanne Radcliffe and Sallie Sargent; grandchildren Adam, Erica (Andrew), Chris Jr. (Keri), Carter, Dalton, Travis and Justin (Shawnette); 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family members. Diana will also be missed by many co-workers at Scottsdale Healthcare (HonorHealth) and the residents at La Siena.
The family wishes to thank her many friends from La Siena and her caregivers at Paradise Living Centers, particularly Viky and MuSu, who the family and Diana relied on so heavily in her final days.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00PM, with Rosary at 5:00PM, Friday August 9, 2019 at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix 85020. A funeral Mass and memorial service will be celebrated at 11:00AM Saturday August 10, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 4715 N. Central Ave., Phoenix 85012. Reception at the Church will follow Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of the Valley at https://www.hov.org or St. Francis Xavier Grammar School Building Fund. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019