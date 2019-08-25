Resources
Margaret Elizabeth (Chick) Miller


1917 - 2019
Margaret Elizabeth (Chick) Miller Obituary
Phoenix - Margaret Elizabeth (Chick) Miller, 101 years old, was born on August 22, 1917 in Cornville, Arizona. She passed away on August 10, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles Sidney Chick and Jessie May Cox Chick, her husband of 59 years, Harold, son Michael, and two infant sons. She is survived by her son Robert (Pat), daughter Marilyn Waite (Grant), daughter-in-law Cheryl, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Margaret graduated from Arizona Teachers College in Flagstaff and earned her master's degree in education at ASU. She taught school in Arizona; Ashfork, Gila Bend and Phoenix for over 36 years. She retired in 1979, from Wilson Elementary School where she taught first grade. Donations in her name may be made to UMOM or Grateful Hearts Free Meals. Services have been held.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
