Margaret ("Maggie") Ellen Sherwood, 76, passed away on September 19, 2019. Born in Winslow, AZ, on January 20, 1943, Maggie is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Wolf Sherwood, and her brother, Lan Sherwood. She graduated from Xavier High School in 1961 and went on to attend Immaculate Heart College in California, earning a degree in English, followed by studies at Arizona State University, where she earned a master's degree. She went on to a teaching position at Glendale Community College, and a Professor of English and History position at DeVry University, which she retired from in 2008. Maggie was an active member of multiple Toastmasters chapters, gaining leadership roles and recognitions. She was a life-long volunteer at the Phoenix PBS affiliate, Channel 8. She was an avid reader and member of multiple book clubs, an editor of books, and especially a fan of mystery novels. Maggie's intelligence, wit, and good humor were loved and will be missed by all. She is survived by her sister, Martha Serin (Chuck), of Surprise AZ; a niece, Kim Goodrich (Greg), of Phoenix, AZ; a nephew, Christopher Mathias, of New York, NY; two great nieces, Sarah and Abigail Goodrich; and a great nephew, Nathaniel Goodrich, of Phoenix, AZ. On Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10:00-11:00am, family and friends will gather at Surprise Funeral Care, 16063 W. Bell Rd., Surprise, AZ, followed by a Celebration of Life in the Chapel at 11:00am. Flowers will be accepted, however, the family asks that you consider making a charitable donation in memory of Margaret, to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, at www.stvincentdepaul.net. To sign the guestbook online, and share memories, and send condolences and well-wishes to the family, please visit, www.surprisefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 25, 2019