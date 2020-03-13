|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Franke
Glendale - Margaret Ann "Peggy" Franke, 77, of Glendale, AZ, passed away on March 8, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Peggy was born on October 28, 1942 to Harriet and Edward Coughlin in Newark, NJ. After graduating from Nutley High School in 1960, she married in 1962. Peggy completed her bachelor's degree in mathematics at Montclair State College in 1964, and began her teaching career at Montclair High School. A few years later, she moved to Arizona and had three children, Doug, Lisa, and Roger.
Peggy had a lengthy teaching career spanning several decades, earning a Master of Education from Northern Arizona University in 1985 along the way. She instructed math and computers at Deer Valley Jr. and Sr. High schools for many years. In addition to her teaching duties, Peggy also enjoyed coaching the girls basketball team. She represented the teacher's union for most of her career and worked diligently to defend the rights of teachers wherever she taught. Peggy also worked part-time as an accountant and tax preparer, making March and April a very busy time around the house.
After retiring in 2000, Peggy spent her time with friends and family. She enjoyed going to the symphony and theater, and vacationing in Mission Beach, San Diego.
Peggy is survived by her sister Marie (Coughlin) and nieces Athena and P.; her brother Edward (Coughlin); her son Doug and grandchildren Vivienne and Natalie; her daughter Lisa (Elliott); and her son Roger and grandchildren Zachary and Jillian.
The funeral service will be held on Friday March 20th at 10:30am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 13720 W Thomas Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392, followed by driven processional to the internment at Holy Cross Cemetery. A vigil and viewing will be held the evening prior, on Thursday March 19th at 6pm at Hansen's Mortuary, 8314 N 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85020.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Barrow Neurological Foundation, https://give.supportbarrow.org/fundraiser/2712835. Please visit www.hansenmortuary.com to offer a condolence or to share a memory of Peggy.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020