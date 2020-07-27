Margaret Friddle



Phoenix - On July 24, Margaret Friddle, 92, passed away after a brief illness.



Hers was a joyful, loving spirit, filled with caring and generosity. In her earlier years she volunteered countless hours to church and community. She loved word games and Bingo, and was a formidable opponent in any game of cards!



She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara Harlacher, sisters Marie Balke and Emily Nelson, brothers Edward, Ferdinand and Larry Harlacher, and beloved husband of 43 years, Cecil. She leaves behind sons, John (Sue) and Tom (Karen) Friddle, daughter, Rita Friddle Perkins, eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. It was her wish to be cremated and to rest beside her husband. The family plans a Celebration of Life at a future time.









