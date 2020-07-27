1/1
Margaret Friddle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Friddle

Phoenix - On July 24, Margaret Friddle, 92, passed away after a brief illness.

Hers was a joyful, loving spirit, filled with caring and generosity. In her earlier years she volunteered countless hours to church and community. She loved word games and Bingo, and was a formidable opponent in any game of cards!

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara Harlacher, sisters Marie Balke and Emily Nelson, brothers Edward, Ferdinand and Larry Harlacher, and beloved husband of 43 years, Cecil. She leaves behind sons, John (Sue) and Tom (Karen) Friddle, daughter, Rita Friddle Perkins, eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. It was her wish to be cremated and to rest beside her husband. The family plans a Celebration of Life at a future time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
6024370436
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved