Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
Margaret "Gigi" Gallinger


1931 - 2020
Margaret "Gigi" Gallinger Obituary
Margaret "Gigi" Gallinger

Scottsdale - Margaret Gallinger, 89, of Scottsdale, AZ Passed away on February 13, 2020. Margaret was born January 22, 1931 in Washington, DC. Margaret is survived by her five children, Christine (Darrell), Dave (Claudia), Betsy (Deems), Doug (Lorraine) and Lori (Shawn). Margaret was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Margaret loved her family, a good Bridge game with her girlfriends and was a fabulous seamstress!

A Memorial Service will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens on Saturday, March 28th at 2:45 pm. The family is asking in lieu of flowers that in remembrance of "Gigi" you pay it forward with a random act of kindness or make a donation to in her name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
