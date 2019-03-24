|
|
Margaret Hendrix
Buckeye - Margaret Frances Hendrix, 95, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Margaret was born August 22, 1923 in Phoenix, Arizona to Henry Clay and Jessie Dixon. She lived most of her life in Mesa, where she raised her 3 children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Alvin Hendrix, and her son, Donald Lee Hendrix.
Margaret retired from Carson Junior High School, where she worked for many years in the cafeteria and then in the office. She was a member of Mesa Starlight Eastern Star for over 60 years.
She is survived by two of her children, Kay Ellen Anderson and Rod Hendrix (Joanne); 11 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 at the Meldrum Mortuary, 52 North MacDonald Mesa, AZ. Burial will be immediately after at Mesa Cemetery. Donations to Hospice of the Valley are appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019