|
|
Margaret Hopkins
Mesa - Margaret E. Hopkins, age 90, of Mesa, AZ, passed away April 14th, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. Margaret was born April 18, 1929 in Council Bluffs, IA, later moving to Eugene, OR where she finished her education and taught high school. Margaret moved to the Valley of the Sun in 1963 where she continued to teach and volunteer in the church and community. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hopkins. A Private Family Memorial will be held in her honor at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to "Christ Greenfield School Scholarship Fund" C/O Christ Greenfield Lutheran Church, 425 N. Greenfield Rd., Gilbert, AZ. 85234.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020