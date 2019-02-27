|
Margaret "Molly" Howard
Scottsdale - Margaret "Molly" Howard, age 86 of Scottsdale, died suddenly and unexpectedly from a very brief illness on February 14, 2019 at Westminster Village with her husband of 60 years at her side.
Molly was born in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland, on October 18, 1932 to James Leo and Phyllis (Lamont) Farnon. She was the eldest of five children and emigrated to the United States in 1954 after graduating from University College Dublin. Molly met the love of her life Robert (Bob) Howard at a Halloween party for young astronomers working at Mt. Wilson Observatory outside Pasadena, California in October 1957. They were married October 4, 1958 in Brentwood California and raised three children in La Canada-Flintridge, California including a Sabbatical year in Prague, Czechoslovakia.
Molly focused on raising her children and was the perfect homemaker. She and Bob travelled with their young family to almost every state in the US and most countries in Europe visiting friends, family, and Bob's work colleagues. She also enjoyed entertaining family and scientists visiting the Mt. Wilson Observatory throughout the years including hosting dinner parties at her home for, among others, the first Chinese scientists to visit the United States in the early 1970s. Because of her family travels, Molly studied foreign languages and could communicate in at last five modern languages (not counting Gaelic which she learned as a child).
While raising her family, Molly was very active with the Caltech Play Readers and organized many family functions at the Caltech Faculty Club. She taught CCD and was also a leader in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. After a brief stint owning a record store in the mid-1970s, Molly started her career as a substitute teacher in high school English and literature classes. In 1982 she earned a Masters in Education from the California State University, Los Angeles.
Molly and Bob moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1984 when Bob took the position of Director of the National Solar Observatory at Kit Peak, Arizona and Sacramento Peak, New Mexico. Molly continued traveling to visit family in Ireland but also took many trips to the Soviet Union, China and India with Bob. She continued to host dinner parties and events for family, friends, and scientists traveling to Tucson from around the world.
Molly and Bob retired to Flagstaff, Arizona in 1999 and moved to Westminster Village in 2007.
Molly was Irish by birth but American by choice. She was active in the Assistance League while she lived in Flagstaff and volunteered in the library and organizing social functions at Westminster Village.
Molly also enjoyed "junking" at thrift shops and garage sales. Having spent her formative childhood years on a neutral island surrounded by water and war, Molly was quite resourceful and developed a fortress mentality. She always had anything her family needed to make her home run smoothly with at least one back up of each household item neatly organized and quickly located on a moment's notice. Molly also enjoyed sewing and knitting including knitting several Irish sweaters for each of her children as they grew up and out of their clothing. To the end, she was the go-to for replacing missing buttons or repairing torn clothing.
Molly doted on Bob and their children and grandchildren. She enjoyed nothing more than visiting and traveling with her family. After they retired, Molly and Bob started taking biannual trips throughout the world with their children and grandchildren starting with a four-week trip to India in 1999 and concluding with a trip through several National Parks ending with the solar eclipse in Jackson Wyoming in the summer of 2017.
Molly is survived by her husband Bob, three siblings in Ireland (Desmond, Kenneth, Michael Patrick), a sibling in South Carolina (Dianne Kenny), son Tom (Cindy Graber) in Phoenix, daughter Moira Jeweler (James) in Alexandria VA, and grandchildren Colin, Daphne, Zoe, Fiona, Addison, and Taylor
Molly was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved son Alan.
Molly will be missed for the love, support, and kind words she freely gave to everyone with whom she interacted. A Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Chapel at Brophy College Preparatory on March 2, 2019 with a Celebration of Life following at 1:30 PM at Westminster Village 12000 N 90th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Donations can be made to the Westminster Village Foundation at the same address.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019