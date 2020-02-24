|
Margaret J. Gaskin
Olivenhain - Margaret (Peggy) J. Gaskin (Foose), 95, passed away in Olivenhain, California, on February 18, 2020, three days before her 96th birthday. She was born February 21, 1924 in the City of DeKalb, Squaw Grove Township, Hinkley, Illinois. The daughter of Charles Edward and Maggie (Thomas) Foose. Margaret was united in marriage on March 29, 1947 in Phoenix, Arizona to Robert O. Gaskin. They spent 53 years of their lives together. Margaret was a Nurse, who worked in hospitals and for private physicians in Phoenix for many years starting in 1946. In Margaret's spare time she collected stamps, worked on Genealogy and lovingly made all hand made quilts and wall hangings for her family. Her next favorite hobby was gardening where her flowers bloomed all winter in Phoenix, and all summer at their cabin in Williams, Arizona. Survivors include Lynda Howell of Friday Harbor, Washington, Deborah Gaskin of Kettle Falls, Washington and Robert O. Gaskin Jr. from Olivenhain, California. Six Grandchildren; Ryan Howell, Chris Tax, Devin and Gerin Gaskin, Emily Cone & Laurel Eakins. Four great-grandchildren; Kate and Connor Tax, Reggie and Delilah Cone, Arlo Bond, and one sister, Betty Rissman. Mrs. Gaskin was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert O. Gaskin, daughter Patricia Tax, two brothers Samuel Foose and Thomas Foose, four sisters, Francis Wallace, Anna Mae Long, Nancy Koenes and Donna Rae Hutler. A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Hansen Mortuary 8314 N. 7th street in Phoenix, Arizona on March 2, 2020. Graveside service at St. Francis Cemetery, also on March 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020