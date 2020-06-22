Margaret Josephine Kase



Scottsdale - Margaret Josephine Kase passed away June 12, 2020 at the age of 101. Margaret, affectionately known as Marge, was born January 6, 1919 in Chicago, Illinois where she was raised. Later in life, she worked at Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America as a secretary, where she met her husband, Lester Kase. They were married at St. Timothy's Church on September 29, 1951. They lived in Palatine, IL, and raised two children, Nancy and Michael, before moving to Brea, California in 1984. The couple relocated to Arizona and lived in several Arizona cities before Marge moved to Scottsdale after her husband's death, where she has lived for the last six years. She was a devoted wife who enjoyed cooking and making baked goods for her loved ones, especially Lane Tech cookies. Marge and Les loved to travel, play bridge and bowl, and were often found cheering on the sidelines of Purdue Boilermakers football games.



Marge is survived by her daughter Nancy and son Mike, and his wife Blanca, and her loving grandchildren Kyle, Heather and Chelsea. She was preceded in death by her husband, who passed away in 2006, and her brother, Patrick and her sister, Mary. There will be a virtual memorial service Monday, June 22 as she is laid to rest next to her beloved husband at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.









