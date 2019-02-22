|
|
Margaret Kirkpatrick
Phoenix - Margaret Anne Kirkpatrick passed away Sunday, February 17, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on May 25th, 1930, in Houston, Texas, where she attended Stephen F. Austin High School. A former flight nurse, nursing administrator, clinical nurse, Colonel Kirkpatrick served overseas in Lajes Field in the Azores, Yokota Airbase in Japan, and in Vietnam on flying hospitals. For her service, she was the recipient of an Air Force Commendation Medal, an Air Medal, as well as The Meritorious Service Medal. She held a nursing degree from the University of Houston, as well as graduate degrees in nursing and public health from Wayne State University and The University of Michigan. After retirement from The U.S. Air Force Reserve, she enjoyed quilting, collecting and refurbishing antiques, traveling with her twin sister Marjorie, and spending time with her friends and family. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 22, at 11 AM at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 East Shea Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 22, 2019