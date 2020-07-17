Margaret Legan-Gibson



Phoenix - Margaret Legan-Gibson, 81 was born in Tucson, AZ and lived in Phx, AZ. She passed away on July 11, 2020 after many years of battling cancer. She went to Murphy school & West Phoenix High school. She was predeceased by husbands John Legan Jr. and John Gibson. She is survived by her 3 children Lorretta/Jackie, Jay/Betsy & Jim. Four grandchildren Kyle, Johnny/Samantha, Janelle, Jamie and 1 great grandson Wyatt. She is also survived by her brother Bob/Emily Thompson and numerous nieces & nephews. In her earlier years she was active in Andalucia PTA & the state PTA with over 25 years of service. Recently she was involved in the Red Hat Society. She loved to dance, travel and go to the movies. She was a great sports fan and loved the DBacks. Everyone that met her loved her. She had many friends and will be greatly missed! Due to COVID her celebration of life will be postponed until a later time.









