Margaret Lillie Blake
Phoenix - Margaret Lillie Blake died from complications due to surgery on May 2, 2019, six days shy of her 97th birthday.
She was born May 8, 1922 to Walter and Lillian Rausch at the German Settlement in Union Township Ohio. Marge attended St. John's Lutheran Parochial School and was confirmed there. She was a smart student, skipping 7th grade going from 6th to 8th. She was a basketball player at Allen Center High School. Marge married Kenneth R. Blake July 1, 1939 and 2 daughters were born of this union, Judy and Patricia. Marge and Ken were active in the Grange earning the seven degrees to advance to National status. The family moved to Phoenix in 1951 due to Marge's health. She worked for Woolworths, Bank of Douglas, was a bookkeeper at the Arizona Country Club (5 years) and Paradise Valley Country Club (22 years) and retired in 1984. Marge and Ken joined Creighton Methodist Church in 1954. Both sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Marge liked visiting with family and friends, playing cards, board games and bingo.
Marge is survived by her daughters Judy Adams of Winnemucca, Nevada and Patricia (George) Kennedy of Phoenix; grandchildren Karen (Kelly Rials) Adams, David (Marguerite) Adams all of Sparks, Nevada, Michael (Jolina) Adams of Winnemucca, Rebecca (Mel) Smith and Erica (Paul) Black of Phoenix; great grandchildren Jenna and Nikki Adams of Winnemucca; Savannah (Tanner) Marano and Shelby Smith of Phoenix; She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Ruth Eddy and son in law Steve Adams.
Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Memory Lawn, 719 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix on May 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 15, 2019