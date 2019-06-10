Services
Funeraria Del Angel Greer-Wilson Chapel
5921 West Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
(623) 245-0994
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Greer-Wilson Chapel
5921 West Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Greer-Wilson Chapel
5921 West Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
View Map
Margaret Louise Daniele Obituary
Margaret Louise Daniele

Glendale - Margaret Louise Daniele passed away June 2, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. Margaret was born to Alfred Lester Tuper and Phyllis Santillo on December 31, 1947 in Rochester, New York. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Margaret is survived by her husband Antonio Daniele as well as many other relatives and friends. A Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Greer Wilson Chapel 5921 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85033 with a Rosary Service 6:00 pm following a Graveside Service at Resthaven Park Cemetery Glendale 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301 at 9:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 10, 2019
