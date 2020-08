Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Lynn Ciolli



Margaret Lynn Ciolli (Lynn), 71, passed away on August 12, 2020.



Lynn was born in California but lived and worked in the Phoenix area all of her adult life. She earned a bachelors degree from Arizona State University.



She is survived by one brother, two nephews, and many grand nieces and nephews.



The family is planning private services.









