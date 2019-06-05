|
Margaret (Peggy) Marie Santache
Glendale - Margaret (Peggy) Marie Santache passed away on May 27, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. She was born in Chaska, MN to Anthony and Pearl Ryski on June 6, 1936. Peggy was confirmed at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Chaska and graduated from Chaska High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Vincent Santache, in 1956. They had 3 children. The family lived in Minnesota before moving to Phoenix, AZ. Peggy's parents and husband (Vince) predeceased her. She is survived by her three children; daughters Connie and Amy (Gilbert) and son Nick (Jill); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Peggy is also survived by sister Joanne (David) and brothers John (Linda), Steve and Tony.
Peggy loved her family and enjoyed her soap operas, the Dr. Phil show and football. She worked for many years in the physical therapy department at Maryvale Hospital in Phoenix. She spent the last years of her life in the loving care of Maria and Tim and the staff at Majestic Villa Care Home. Peggy's family is very grateful for the loving care she received. She donated her body to Science Care. We will be having a private family gathering.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 5, 2019