Margaret (Peg) Matteson
Glendale - Margaret Helen Finnell Matteson (Peg) died at age 94 on February 16, 2020. She was born December 8, 1925 in San Francisco, California to parents Margaret Rolph and Phillip Steven Finnell. She attended Dominican Convent schools in San Francisco and went to the University of Oregon. She was a cheerleader, a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, and studied journalism. Peg was also a lifelong Ducks Fan.
Peg married Gordon Avery Matteson in 1949 and in 1951 they moved to Tucson, Arizona to begin their life and family. She was a member of Catalina Junior Woman's Club and Club Women of the year in 1962. She went on to join the Tucson Woman's Club attaining many office positions including President in 1967. Thus, she began her lifelong passion and devotion to the General Federation of Woman's Club. Peg was State President of GFWC from 1974 to 1976 and then served on National GFWC boards under two National GFWC Presidents from Arizona. Peg and Gordon moved their family to Pinetop, Arizona in 1968. Peg established the White Mountain Woman's Club and served as President. She was a member of White Mountain Woman's Club for 50 years.
Peg's other great passion was the Pinetop Country Club where she loved to play golf and socialize with her many friends. Peg founded the Pinetop Country Club Scholarship Foundation that, to this day, still aids many White Mountain High school children on their journey through college. Journalism was also Pegs great passion. Peg started and owned 2 magazines: The Mountain Breeze of the White Mountains and The Best of Arizona. Peg was the editor, author and main journalist of both magazines. Peg's final magazine was The Maverick where she wrote as the Arizona Historian. Peg is survived by her four children, Marti McPherson (Ron), Beth Helm, Kathleen Matteson and Buz (Gordon Avery Jr.) Matteson (Wendy); six grandchildren, Neal Eggen, Alex McPherson (Kati), Nick Eggen (Laura), Meg Padilla (Angelo), Chelsea Matteson and Jaime Matteson; and four great-grandchildren, Harper Eggen, Hayes Eggen, Wesley McPherson and Hudson Padilla. Peg was preceded in death by her husband Gordon of 67 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to SunCrest Hospice at suncrestcare.com and/or the White Mountain Humane Society at hswm.org would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020