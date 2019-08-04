Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Murphy


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Murphy Obituary
Margaret Murphy

Sun City - Margaret Murphy, the heart of our family, went to be with her Heavenly family on July 27, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Bloomington, Illinois on April 13, 1929 and was the daughter of Roy and Mabel Bell. She married Mark Murphy Jr in 1948 and was married 67 years upon his passing in 2015.

Margaret was a stay at home Mom until her kids' college years and then became a manager at Petrolane Propane Co. Her biggest role in life was a Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was known for her smile and how she lit up every time she saw or talked with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her son David, daughter Kathy, grandchildren Amy (Margaret) and Erin (Brian), and great grandchildren Quinlyn, Bella, Kaius, Camden and Estin.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10 AM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now