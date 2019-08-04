|
Margaret Murphy
Sun City - Margaret Murphy, the heart of our family, went to be with her Heavenly family on July 27, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Bloomington, Illinois on April 13, 1929 and was the daughter of Roy and Mabel Bell. She married Mark Murphy Jr in 1948 and was married 67 years upon his passing in 2015.
Margaret was a stay at home Mom until her kids' college years and then became a manager at Petrolane Propane Co. Her biggest role in life was a Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was known for her smile and how she lit up every time she saw or talked with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her son David, daughter Kathy, grandchildren Amy (Margaret) and Erin (Brian), and great grandchildren Quinlyn, Bella, Kaius, Camden and Estin.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10 AM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019