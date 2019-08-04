|
|
Margaret O'Bannion
Phoenix - Margaret Elizabeth Adams Bonds O'Bannion, known to family and friends as Peggy, was born to James and Doris Adams on January 15, 1924 in Struthers, Ohio.
Peggy moved with her family to Chicago, IL and later to Phoenix, AZ. She served as a church pianist and Sunday School teacher, as well as working for USF&G Insurance.
She went home to be with the Lord on July 28, 2019 with her daughter Marsha by her side. Margaret leaves behind two brothers, four children, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Her godly life and love for the Lord Jesus Christ were evident throughout her life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019