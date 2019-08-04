Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
11211 Michigan Ave
Youngtown, AZ 85363
(623) 979-7111
For more information about
Margaret O'Bannion
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret O'Bannion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret O'Bannion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret O'Bannion Obituary
Margaret O'Bannion

Phoenix - Margaret Elizabeth Adams Bonds O'Bannion, known to family and friends as Peggy, was born to James and Doris Adams on January 15, 1924 in Struthers, Ohio.

Peggy moved with her family to Chicago, IL and later to Phoenix, AZ. She served as a church pianist and Sunday School teacher, as well as working for USF&G Insurance.

She went home to be with the Lord on July 28, 2019 with her daughter Marsha by her side. Margaret leaves behind two brothers, four children, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Her godly life and love for the Lord Jesus Christ were evident throughout her life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now