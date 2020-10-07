Margaret Patricia Mulchay Moseley
Our beloved mother, Margaret "Peg" Moseley, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Ryan House-Hospice of the Valley. Peg was born in Cananea, Sonora, Mexico, at the Asarco Company Hospital, on November 14, 1931. She attended elementary school in Cananea and then journeyed off to boarding school at the Loretto Girls Academy in El Paso, Texas. In 1953, Peg graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in Education and started her teaching career at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School in Eloy, Arizona, (earning $3700/year, which was more than the U of A professors were making). She often laughed about the Eloy District recruiting materials enticing Easterners to the "quaint Western town." Twice a week at the end of her teaching day, Peg commuted to Tucson to complete her Master's degree in Spanish. In 1955, she moved to Phoenix and taught at Phoenix College for two years where she wasn't much older than her students. In 1957, she moved over to teach Spanish at Central High School in its inaugural year and then on to West High School. In 1959, Peg married Joe Moseley and the family grew quickly with four children in five years. She was grateful to be a stay at home mom (and we are fairly certain she had no recollection of the Kennedy presidency!). In 1977, Peg was itching to return to work, and her career was reborn in the Peoria School District as the Director of Migrant Education. Shortly thereafter, Peg became the Director of Staff Development and her focus became instructional improvement and district leadership. She inspired hundreds of educators to grow and advance their skills in the classroom and as administrators. Peg closed out her impressive career serving as Assistant Principal at both Kachina and Heritage schools. She retired from the district in1995.
Peg modeled community service as a leader and member of ARCS, the Good Samaritan Auxiliary, VNSA, and the Hopi Elementary School PTA. In 2005, Peg moved to the Terraces of Phoenix, where she lived for over fifteen years serving on the Terraces Foundation, the marketing committee, the Terraces Resident Group, and teaching Spanish to her fellow residents. Her numerous friendships earned her the nickname, the Mayor of Terrace Town. Peg was chosen for the University of Arizona Distinguished Citizen Award by her alma mater, the U of A. In an unofficial capacity, Peg was named "Gramma of the Year" for 33 years running. She shared a Chi Omega sisterhood and regular mani/pedis with her granddaughter, Whitney, and a love of travel and a passion for the U of A with grandson, Joe! "Bear Down" was heard at more than a few family gatherings, and her legendary tamales and green chile burro were staples.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Alice Mulchay, her brother Mike Mulchay, and her daughter-in-law, Ann Moseley. She is survived by her four children: Will (Andrea), Anne Babina (Nick), Bob, and Amy; her grandchildren: Whitney and Joe Moseley; her two brothers: John Mulchay (Sylvia), and Jim Mulchay of Ft. Lauderdale; her sister-in-law: Ann Kennedy Mulchay; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Whitney & Murphy from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Terraces Benevolent Foundation, ARCS, or the Ryan House. Masks are required for both events. Arrangements entrusted to Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home and Post Scripts by Posey, LLC. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
.