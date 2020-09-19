Margaret PiacentinePhoenix - Margaret Ann Piacentine, age 96 of Ahwatukee, died peacefully September 5, 2020 of Covid-19. She was born February 5, 1924 in Denver, Colorado to Joseph and Margaret (Grinnell) Cassidy. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerald Piacentine in 1999, and by her brother, Joseph Cassidy, and her sister Agnes Graves.She was the loving mother of Joseph (Andrea) Piacentine and Anne Wallace (Dan McGuire), and the proud grandmother of Nick Piacentine and Michael and Kassie Wallace.She attended college at St. Mary's College in Leavenworth, Kansas where she became a teacher. Her first year she taught high school English and drama in Brighton, Colorado. After she married, she taught the primary grades, where she touched the lives of many children over the next 40 years. She kept her hand in teaching long after retirement, as a reading volunteer and classroom helper in Arizona. She even stayed in touch with her students from her first year of teaching, and recently celebrated their 70th reunion.She met her husband in the Catholic Singles Club in Denver and they married in 1955. She remained friends with many people from that group to this day.She and her husband, Gerry, were among the founding families of the town of Broomfield, Colorado. She was involved in the formation of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Broomfield and was active in the church in both Colorado and Arizona. She was a proud past president of the National Council of Catholic Women. She was also very involved in the Christ Child Society in both states.She kept busy with many activities, including cooking, reading and collecting. She had over 400 cookbooks. As a young mother, she wrote a cooking column for the local paper. She never missed a church luncheon, where her casseroles and sour cream coffee cakes were big hits.When she could no longer stand at the stove to cook as frequently, she enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends. She provided the ride for those "too old to drive" late into her 80's. She connected with her friends and family over the years with calls, cards and letters. She saved every card she received, and frequently cut out cartoons from the paper to send to others. Hallmark will be hard pressed to find a better customer. By far her favorite hobby, however, was playing bridge. She made many lifelong friends through that passion, as she played several times a week, even after moving to an assisted living apartment in 2019. The inability to play bridge due to the Covid pandemic was exceedingly difficult for her to cope with. Nevertheless, she would "offer it up" and got along as best she could.Watching Notre Dame and Denver Bronco football games was also a great source of joy for her, and she was hopeful that the 2020 season would happen. Even to the end, everyone commented on her remarkable wit, intelligence, love of political debate, and attention to detail.A private family memorial was held. A Celebration of Life will be held when Covid restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix - P.O. Box 13600 Phoenix, AZ 85002, Hospice of the Valley - 1510 E Flower Street Phoenix, AZ 85014, or Christ Child Society - 4633 N 54th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018, are appreciated.