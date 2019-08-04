|
Margaret Pogue
Phoenix - Margaret Ann Pogue was born July 28, 1938 to Lee and Annabelle Kriegbaum in Piqua, Ohio. After battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia for the last year, Margaret passed peacefully in her home on July 24th. It was her wish to "just go to sleep", and she was blessed to have this wish granted. She is survived by her brother, Don Kriegbaum and his family and her daughter, Melodie Pogue. Margaret was a beloved teacher of music, Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade at Encanto school for over 30 years. She also enjoyed golf, bridge, serving The Arizona Historical Society, PEO, and The Arizona Valley Opera Friends. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A Memorial service will be held A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary on Saturday, August 10th at 2pm.
For memories and condolences please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com. If desired, contributions may be made in Margaret's name to PEO/Elf Fund or Arizona Valley Opera Friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019