Margaret Pullman
Phoenix - Margaret Pullman passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at the age of 90.
Margaret was born and raised in Steyr, Austria. In 1953, while working for US Intelligence in Salzburg, Austria, she met and married then Major, Milton Pullman. They moved to the United States in 1954, where she became a US Citizen. She loved being an Army wife with all the traveling it entailed. The family settled in Phoenix in 1968. She was an amazing hostess, phenomenal cook, and the matriarch of her family. Her ministry in the Catholic Church was long lived and the basis of her faith. She also loved helping others by working and volunteering at several area hospitals. She leaves a multitude of friends and a wake of beautiful memories.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lt. Colonel Milton Pullman. She is survived by her two daughters, Maureen Ohab, Michele Martin, and her son Michael Pullman; her sister Christa Windhager; nephew Stefan Windehager; her grandchildren Stephani Dorr, Emily Runnion, Curtis Yahner, and Maggie Raley; and one great-grandchild, Jamison Dorr.
No services are planned; however, if you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider either St. Mary's Food Bank https://www.firstfoodbank.org/
, or Hospice of the Valley https://www.hospicevalley.org
. Please visit hansenmortuary.com
for online condolences.