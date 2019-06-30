|
Margaret Shook
Scottsdale - Margaret Jean Totman Shook closed her beautiful Irish eyes for the last time on June 21. Peggy was born on May 29, 1924 in Lancaster, WI, the only daughter of Veronica and Curtis Totman. She had an idyllic childhood in her tiny hometown, playing the piano, singing in the choir and playing snare drums in the high school marching band. Peggy attended college at Lawrence University where she majored in Voice and Piano and pledged Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She soon met and fell madly in love with a handsome Phi Delt, Richard Shook. World War II and the attack on Pearl Harbor compelled Dick to enlist in the Army Air Corps so they quickly married and hit the road for his basic training as a pilot. After the War ended, Dick completed his education at the University of Wisconsin where their daughter, Susan Margaret was born. Following his graduation, Peggy and Dick moved to Elkhart, Indiana where they raised their three children, Susan, John and Rick.
Peggy had a beautiful singing voice and played the piano by ear, she loved music and shared that love with her family. When they lived in Elkhart, Peggy sang and modeled in many fashion shows. They moved to Phoenix in 1966 where she made life long friends volunteering for the Scottsdale Girl's Club and also helped open and Chair their Thrift House. She and Dick loved to entertain and enjoyed playing golf at Paradise Valley Country Club. When Peggy wanted a change from volunteering, she became one of the first 'Senior' models for the (then) Helen Ford Modeling Agency, Plaza 3. Peggy acted and modeled for years and loved her 'second' career.
Peggy was preceeded in death by Dick, her husband of 55 years, and their youngest son, Richard Totman Shook. Peggy is survived by their son, John Curtis Shook, and daughter Susan (Phil) Hagenah, as well as their three treasured granddaughters, Jennifer (Cass) Baker, Julie (Michael) Oleshansky, and Kelly (Jordan) Vasbinder. Peggy was blessed with eight wonderful Great-Grandchildren who she adored, Wes and Philip Baker, Hayden, Hunter and Josh Oleshansky, and Jamie, Eva, and Anne Margaret Vasbinder. She also leaves behind her many loved nieces, nephews and a legion of admirers.
Peggy was an unforgettable, beautiful woman with a sparkling smile, wit and love for life. She brightened the lives of everyone who knew and loved her and will be deeply missed but remembered with smiles, hearts, wonderful stories, music, laughter and love.
The family holds special care and appreciation for our Mom's dear Caregiver, Carmen Leal, who shared affection, compassion and laughter with her. Our grateful thanks is also given to the staff at Weyrich Health Care Center and Hospice of the Valley. A Memorial and Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019