Margaret Sue (Harms) Knoll
After an unrelenting battle with cancer, Margaret Sue (Harms) Knoll, 64, passed away peacefully in her Tucson home, surrounded by family.
Margaret was born in 1955 in Hillsboro, Kansas, to the late Andy and Lilian (Just) Harms. She is survived by husband Tom, children Tim (Heather) Knoll of Tucson and Katie Knoll of Scottsdale, and brothers Roger, Larry, and James.
Margaret met Tom during the most successful blind date ever, which commenced their 41 year marriage. This "made-for-each-other" couple raised their two children, Tim and Katie, mostly in Kansas. Margaret was proud to be Grammie to young Piper and Parker.
Margaret was a prolific quilter (hand-sewn baby quilts for all!), an expert in the kitchen, an amazing pianist, and with Katie, loved to "shop 'til they dropped" (sometimes literally). For decades, Tom and Margaret could be seen cruising around town on a "bicycle built for two" in Salina and in their favorite vacation spot, Frisco, Colo.
In her 40 years as a nurse, she found Labor & Delivery to be her greatest calling. Here, her patients left with both a new babe and a new friend and advocate in Margaret. To say she touched the lives of family, friends, and patients is an understatement. To know Margaret was to adore her and to instantly feel like close family. Her beauty, smile and quick wit were matched only by her selfless care of others. Even in her last days and despite her own pain, she cracked up her own nurses, family, and friends.
Now in Heaven, Margaret is surely rejoicing in her new 'life', having been reunited with her parents and countless others that have passed before her, while she waits for Tom to join her for the rest of eternity.
The family asks that you honor Margaret's life by finding ways, both large and small, to help those less fortunate, smile at strangers, be forgiving of others, vote (!), donate blood, and LOVE LOVE LOVE. Oh, and feel free to get a wee bit too tipsy from a single glass of wine in her honor!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support continued ALK+ lung cancer research at https://www.supportalcf.org/alk/savetoto
A celebration of Margaret's life will be at First United Methodist Church of Gilbert in Gilbert, AZ . The date will be announced post COVID when we can safely gather and share her life with all those that loved her.