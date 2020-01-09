|
Margaret Sutherland Gall, died peacefully on December 29th, 2019, in Fountain Hills, Arizona. She was born on November 9, 1951, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the daughter of Louis and Mary Ann Sutherland. She graduated with an Art History major from University of New Mexico, and received a paralegal certification from University of San Diego. After working as a paralegal, her entrepreneurial skills and love of the arts took her in a new direction. She managed her own interior design business in Scottsdale, Arizona, then founded SunWest Promotional Products, a successful business for 30 years. Later in life, she started Auntie Goo's Goods & Gifts business, where she sold artistic items, such as succulents planted in unique vintage containers. Her creative interests ranged from pottery, hand-painted Italian tiles, marbleized fabrics and fusing beautiful glass objects. During this time she met the love of her life, Don Gall, founder of Omega Legal Systems, a software company.
Don and Margaret combined their families of five children, and three grandchildren. Sam Andersen, Margaret's son, was the apple of her eye and shared many similar artistic interests. Margaret also had a great talent for games and loved Mahjong, Cribbage, backgammon, and poker. Earlier in life she played pool, golf and tennis, and most recently discovered pickleball with new friends in Fountain Hills.
Margaret was an outstanding daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved meeting and helping people. Her sense of humor, quick wit, intelligence and kindness were loved by those who met her. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Don Gall, and son, Sam Andersen. Don's family, Chris Gall, Keith Gall (Lisa, son Gavin), Elizabeth Thrasher (Chris, daughters Kylie, Amanda), Kelly Garcia (Ron). Her two sisters, Lou Palley (John, son Jake, daughter Emma) and Karen Sutherland (Tom Fields, daughter Sara). For those interested in making a donation in Margaret's memory, please contact Rim Country Museum - of Margaret and Don: www.RimCountryMuseum.org, P.O. Box 2579, Payson, AZ. 85541, (928)474-3483.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020