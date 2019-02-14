|
Margarita Maldonado
Phoenix - Margarita (Margie) D. Maldonado passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. She was born on August 29, 1948 at Memorial Hospital in Phoenix to Teodoro and Teresa Del Rio. She attended Phoenix Union High School and started her career at Memorial Hospital in Human Resources. She held dual careers as a supportive pastor's wife, while she also worked in medical records at Maryvale Hospital for over 30 years. During her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was always willing to help and give to those around her. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to all the medical professionals that were involved in her care and especially her primary care physician Dr. Linda Austin who cared for her for over 20 years. Margarita is survived by her husband of 48 years, Antonio P. Maldonado, her children Leeann (Dean) Maldonado-Romero, Mark (Jessica) Maldonado; her granddaughters Hannah Maldonado, Marina Romero and Briana Romero. She is also survived by her brothers, Benito (Jane) Del Rio, Ramiro (Norma) Del Rio, Ruben Del Rio, sister Gloria D. Benson and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Helen Cantu, sister-in-laws Penelope Del Rio, Febe Graf and brother-in-law Leonard Benson. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, beginning at 9:00am at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 E. Southern Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85042. Interment will immediately follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 14, 2019