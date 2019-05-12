|
|
Margie Mosley
Mesa - Margie Driggs Mosley, 88, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away with family by her side comforting her on Wednesday, May 8th. Margie was born in Phoenix on November 8, 1930 to Harriet Cordon Driggs and Elwood Wesley Driggs. She lived her entire life in the Phoenix area, except for a few precious years when she and her husband Benton called Pine, AZ their home. She was a life-long active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many callings over the years including Primary Teacher, YW Leader, and Relief Society President. She and her husband also served two adult missions for the church in Anaheim, CA and Los Angeles, CA. In addition, she was active in La Sertoma, the women's branch of service organization Sertoma International. All the above illustrates her desire to serve her family and others in a quiet, respectful way. Although Margie graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in accounting and worked as a bookkeeper and tax professional, she would consider being a mother and homemaker her most valued career. Her greatest joy though was found in her family and friends. In her adult years, she and her husband Benton would travel the United States and surrounding countries in their RV's. She loved to be on the move, seeing and experiencing new places. She often joked that her husband had turned her into a gypsy. She was preceded in death by her husband Benton, her brothers Cordon and Kay Driggs and her mother and father. She is survived by her children; sons Greg (Kris) Mosley and Chris (Jacque) Mosley, daughter Janna (Richard) Zinke, and sons Paul (Susan) Mosley and Keith (Kim) Mosley. Margie is also survived by a posterity of 18 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. A visitation and funeral will be held, Saturday, May 18th with a Viewing at 9:00 am and Funeral Services at 10 am. These services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; 454 N. Crismon Road, Mesa, Arizona 85207. The family would like to thank the many who assisted in bringing comfort to Margie over these past several years, especially Heart Prints Elderly Care. Thank you, We Love You All.
You can visit our online guestbook at; http://www.meldrummortuary.com/obituary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019