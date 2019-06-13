|
Margine Mae Mercado
Goodyear - 85, went to be with her Savior on June 8.
Born in Endicott, New York she moved with her family to Arizona in 1952 to attend Bible college. She met and married her husband Richard, a native of Phoenix in 1956. They were married nearly 63 years and raised 5 children who gave them 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Margine served her Lord, the greater Phoenix area and the Latin American World through the ministry of Mexican Gospel Mission for over 60 years. She was a gifted Bible teacher, musician and bookkeeper. She was known to many for her wisdom, kindness and elegance. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A visitation/reception will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, June 14 followed by a memorial service from 7:00-8:00 P.M. at The Evangelical Baptist Church 2925 W. Polk Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85009.
Interment will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Friday at Greenwood Memory Lawn, 719 N. 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mexican Gospel Mission or Westpointe Baptist Church Building Fund care of MGMI, 2925 W. Polk Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/phoenix-az/margine-mercado-8738530
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 13, 2019