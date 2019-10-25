Resources
Margret Joyce Rhone-Vaughn

Margret Joyce Rhone-Vaughn Obituary
8/16/1946 - 10/09/2019

A beautiful soul heaven bound leaving behind those that loved her to join her at a later date.

What can be said about a woman who loved God with all her heart, and served Him for over a half century teaching pre-teens how to be godly young women.

A woman who enjoyed life to the fullest through art, gardening and quilting to mention just a few of her many loves.

A woman who fully and completely supported her husband in his pursuit of the things he loved, including moving to Cottonwood to care for his aging mother.

A woman who will be missed far more than she could have ever imagined by those left behind.

A woman who leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

A woman who loved, and was loved deeply; until we meet again, your devoted husband Steve.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
