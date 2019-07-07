|
Marguerite (Peggy) Brandt
Litchfield Park - Peggy Brandt, 88, of Litchfield Park, AZ passed peacefully June 27, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL on January 4, 1931 to Austin and Winifred Hill. She graduated from York Community High School in Elmhurst, IL in 1948 and soon after started working in a dance company in New York. After a few years, Peggy joined her parents in Phoenix where she met Doyle Brandt and they were married in October 1953. Due to his work with Western Electric, they lived in different places in their early married life, but eventually made Phoenix their home.
Peggy was an IRS-certified tax preparer and did work in that field for a few years, but mainly she enjoyed being a wife, mother and volunteer. She helped at the church, delivered Meals on Wheels, and prepared tax forms for seniors and those with limited finances through AARP and VITA. She also volunteered with the Telephone Pioneers, a group devoted to helping the disabled and disadvantaged, especially those with hearing and visual impairments.
Peggy will be remembered by her family and friends as a loving wife and mother, fun-loving, unselfish, quick to smile, and a contributor to various children's and animal charities.
She is preceded in death by parents, Austin and Winifred Hill, brother Timothy, infant daughter Cheryl, and her husband of 63 years, Doyle. She is survived by daughters Carole (John) Collier, Sharon (Craig) Estenson, and son Neal (Lynn) Brandt, ten grandchildren, three great-granddaughters, numerous nieces and nephews, and her cat Murphy.
Celebration of Life service will be held on July 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Best Funeral Services West Valley Chapel, 9380 W. Peoria Ave. Peoria, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019