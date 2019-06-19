|
|
Mari Lou C. Ganey
Phoenix - Mari Lou Ganey passed away on May 29, 2019. She was born on June 12, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois. She attended Mundelein College in Chicago. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church & Our Lady of Lourdes Ladies Auxiliary, Knights of Columbus #11809. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Ganey, her parents Donald & Anita Easthope and sisters Peggy Donning, Georgiana Vadder, and son Pete, and granddaughter Luda. She is survived by her 4 children Giles (Jan Cenedella), Judy Ambrus (John), Gene, Barb Gantt (Dave) also 7 grandchildren, and 5 great, great grandchildren. Mass and celebration of her life will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 14818 W Deer Valley Drive, Sun City West AZ on Saturday, June 22nd at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Savior Hospice at 4530 E Shea Blvd Suite#175 Phoenix, AZ 85028.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019