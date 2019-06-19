Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
14818 W Deer Valley Drive
Sun City West, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mari Ganey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mari Lou C. Ganey


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mari Lou C. Ganey Obituary
Mari Lou C. Ganey

Phoenix - Mari Lou Ganey passed away on May 29, 2019. She was born on June 12, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois. She attended Mundelein College in Chicago. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church & Our Lady of Lourdes Ladies Auxiliary, Knights of Columbus #11809. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Ganey, her parents Donald & Anita Easthope and sisters Peggy Donning, Georgiana Vadder, and son Pete, and granddaughter Luda. She is survived by her 4 children Giles (Jan Cenedella), Judy Ambrus (John), Gene, Barb Gantt (Dave) also 7 grandchildren, and 5 great, great grandchildren. Mass and celebration of her life will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 14818 W Deer Valley Drive, Sun City West AZ on Saturday, June 22nd at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Savior Hospice at 4530 E Shea Blvd Suite#175 Phoenix, AZ 85028.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.